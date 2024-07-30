Damage CTRL Makes Return on WWE Raw, Goes After Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark & Sonya Deville

Damage CTRL made their returns to WWE TV on Raw, coming out to take it to Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark & Sonya Deville. Monday night’s show saw the group return for the first time in three weeks, hitting the ring to brawl with the trio of heels who had just defeated Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter. IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai cleared Baszler, Stark and Deville out of the ring, with SKY then nailing them with her moonsault.

Kai is set to face Deville on next week’s episode of Raw in a match that was set up after the segment.