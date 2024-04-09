Damian Priest & Finn Balor Talk Judgment Day’s Success, Say It Has ‘Plenty More Legs’

Damian Priest and Finn Balor recently reflected on the Judgment Day’s success and said there’s plenty more to come. The two spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp over WrestleMania 40 weekend, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

Priest on the stable’s success on WWE TV: “That was the point of Judgment Day. It was all individuals that were capable of carrying the company, but for whatever reason, we weren’t there. It was, ‘Let’s push each other, let’s get together and get to where we need to be.’ That’s why we’re doing it, and it’s gratifying because we knew we could do this, it was just a matter of getting that extra push. That’s what we’re doing for each other.”

Balor on the group’s dynamic and future: “I think everyone had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder right before going into this faction. We all had a point to prove, not only to the world and the office, but for ourselves to say, ‘We are the real deal and we belong.’ United, we bring out the best in each other. We’re a very eclectic group. It’s been fun and has plenty more legs.”