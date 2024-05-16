Damian Priest Wants To Follow Seth Rollins As a ‘Workhorse’ Champion

Damian Priest says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Seth Rollins and be a workhorse as World Heavyweight Champion. Priest won the title from Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 by cashing in Money in the Bank right after McIntyre beat Rollins for the title. The Judgment Day member retained the title against Jey Uso at WWE Backlash and has offered Drew McIntyre a title match when he is cleared to compete. Speaking with The Rob Brown Show, Priest said that he wants to take on all comers and defend the championship on a regular basis.

“I want to be the type of champion that Seth Rollins was, a workhorse,” Priest said (per Fightful). “I want to defend the title. I want to take on everyone and anyone at any point.”

He added, “When it comes to the roster, I want a piece of everybody. I want a piece of everybody. It’s usually the opposite.”

Priest does not yet have a title defense set for WWE King and Queen of the Ring, which takes place later this month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.