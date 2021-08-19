wrestling / News
Dan Lambert Appears With UFC Alumni At AEW Dynamite
Dan Lambert was back on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he brought Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski along for the journey. Lambert appeared on tonight’s show with the two former UFC Champions, cutting a promo in which he took aim at AEW and wrestling fans again.
Much like his appearance last month, this brought out Lance Archer. However, Archer was attacked by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky on the stage. You can see a couple clips from the segment below:
