Dana Brooke Added to WrestleCon 2024 Lineup

The former Dana Brooke is the latest wrestling star to join the lineup for WrestleCon 2024. WrestleCon announced on Tuesday that Ashley Sebera, who wrestled as Dana Brooke in WWE, will be part of the 2024 iteration of the convention which runs from April 4th through the 7th in Philadelphia.

Also announced for the convention are Rob Van Dam, Perry Saturn, Kevin Nash, The Rougeaus, The Honky Tonk Man, Nailz, Mr. Magnificent Kevin Kelly, Sabu, The Sandman, Dean Malenko, Justin Credible, Sonny Onoo, and Teal Piper. You can get tickets here.