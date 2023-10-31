wrestling / News

Dana Brooke Sends Support To Kelani Jordan Ahead of Women’s Breakout Finals On NXT

October 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dana Brooke WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

Dana Brooke worked with Kelani Jordan in NXT, and she sent Jordan a message of support ahead of Jordan’s Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals tonight on Halloween Havoc. Jordan is set to face Lola Vice in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s second night of the themed WWE NXT show, and Broke, who was released by WWE in September, posted to Twitter to give her protege some props.

Brooke wrote:

“I might not be in your corner, but I’m watching from afar & I am EXTREMELY proud of you! Tonight is YOUR night baby girl! You shine bright tonight & show the world what I have known from day 1… YOU ARE A STAR! @kelani_wwe”

