Dana Warrior Reportedly Working With Lacey Evans Personally Backstage
June 13, 2019 | Posted by
The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dana Warrior was backstage at RAW this week working hands on with Lacey Evans. It’s said to be unknown if Evans is a “Warrior project” or not. However, Warrior has been working personally with Evans on her promos. Warrior was hired for WWE creative back in March.
