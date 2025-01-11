wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Appears At West Coast Pro Show, Competes In Six-Man Tag match
January 11, 2025 | Posted by
Daniel Garcia made a surprise appearance at West Coast Pro’s Only The Strong Survive and competed in a six-man tag team match. The AEW star showed up at Friday’s event and aided Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie during an attack from Alan Angels, Sinner & Saint.
The segment led to a match between the two sides that saw Garcia, Alexander, and Charlie get the win. You can see a clip from the segment below:
Oh, let’s dance @GarciaWrestling @starb0ycharlie @WCProOfficial @HighspotsWN #WCPSTRONG pic.twitter.com/1jUXjBkqKm
— Kyle Pribila (@kyle_pribila) January 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Interested in Malakai Black, Note On When Black Is Expected To Be Done With AEW
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut