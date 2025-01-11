wrestling / News

Daniel Garcia Appears At West Coast Pro Show, Competes In Six-Man Tag match

January 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Garcia AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Daniel Garcia made a surprise appearance at West Coast Pro’s Only The Strong Survive and competed in a six-man tag team match. The AEW star showed up at Friday’s event and aided Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie during an attack from Alan Angels, Sinner & Saint.

The segment led to a match between the two sides that saw Garcia, Alexander, and Charlie get the win. You can see a clip from the segment below:

