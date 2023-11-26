– During last night’s AEW Collision, Daniel Garcia lost his first match in the Continental Classic tournament, losing a match to Claudio Castagnoli. After the match, a dejected and defeated Garcia cut another backstage promo on his latest defeated. The clip was released by AEW earlier today, which you can see below, along with some highlights:

Daniel Garcia on his latest defeat: “Does anybody tell the truth in these post-match promos that we’ve been doing for this tournament? I’m just so exhausted. I’m going to tell the truth. I always tell the truth. When I saw Rush came back here, he was all fired up talking about how Jay White cheated to win. Jay White came back here. He was telling stupid jokes with The Gunns. Why can’t we come back and just be honest with ourselves? I’m going to be vulnerable with you every single time. I just had one of the toughest matches of my life against somebody who, you know, I didn’t think I was better than, but I thought I had a chance.”

On Castagnoli knocking his chip off his shoulder: “You know, I had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder coming into this match, and he European Uppercutted that chip right off my shoulder. And then it came back on my shoulder and he knocked it back off. You know, I had my family sitting in the front row, and I got my ass kicked in front of my family in wrestling’s greatest tournament. And if that’s not — Yo, it’s hot in here — I mean, if that’s not like pain and I don’t want to say motivation to do better because I don’t think I need more motivation. You know how earlier, I said I felt like I feel like a loser. I feel like just losing matches doesn’t make you a loser. If you lose a match, you’re not a loser, but for some reason right now, I lost a match, and I feel like a loser deeper than that. Deeper than just losing a match. I feel like a loser myself, and I don’t know how to knock that feeling out of here.”

Garcia will have a chance at redemption on Saturday, December 2 when he faces Andrade El Idolo in his next matchup for the Continental Classic. The event is being held at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST.

