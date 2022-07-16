Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage will see a battle between Dante Martin and Lee Moriarty. It was announced on tonight’s show that Moriarty, who lost a ROH World Championship match against Jonathan Gresham on the episode, will face Martin next week.

The match was set up when Stokely Hathaway tried to recruit Moriarty and said he had a promising opportunity for him, to which Matt Sydal said he had secured a match with Martin for next week.

The match is the first announced for next Friday’s show.