Darby Allin Announces Next Nitro Circus Appearance

Darby Allin will make his latest appearance with Nitro Circus later this week in Brooklyn. The AEW star posted to Twitter to note that he will be at the Brooklyn stop of the Nitro Circus Live: Good, Bad & Rad 2022 tour on Friday, writing:

THIS FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9th LIVE IN BROOKLYN AT MAIMONIDES PARK ILL BE AT NITRO CIRCUS USE CODE AEWFAN AT CHECKOUT TO SAVE 30% ON TICKETS! https://nitrocircus.com/northamerica22

Nitro Circus is an action sports collective that does various stunts. Allin previously did an attempted tricycle backflip at a Nitro Circus event.