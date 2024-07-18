wrestling / News
Darby Allin Descends From Rafters, Joins Team AEW For Blood & Guts On Dynamite
July 17, 2024
Darby Allin joined Team AEW after descending from the rafters on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw The Young Bucks come down and attack Swerve Strickland during his match with Kazuchika Okada, causing a DQ.
That attack led to a brawl between the members of Team AEW and The Elite after the match. Allin eventually came down from the rafters and joined Team AEW to end the show. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that AEW got Martha Hart’s blessing to do the rafters descent spot.
AEW Blood & Guts takes place on next week’s episode of Dynamite.
Check the rafters…It's DARBY!
Watch #AEWDynamite 250 LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/TLwiv5pvoj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 18, 2024
