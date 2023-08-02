Darby Allin on His Focus to Regain the TNT Title at AEW All Out

– During a recent interview with The Rob Brown Show, Darby Allin discussed his goal of regaining the AEW TNT Championship. While Allin was asked about potentially facing MJF again for the AEW World Title, he said, he’s mainly concentrated on the TNT Title currently held by Luchasaurus. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Honestly, I’m just concentrated on the TNT Championship. I have that at All Out against Luchasaurus or Christian or whoever the hell is holding that title. THat’s been a goal of mine, to make that title mean something, since day one. Right when I became TNT Champion during the pandemic, I hustled to make that more than the World Championship. Bet yourself, if I win it at All Out, I’m going to do the exact same thing again.”

Allin earned a shot at the title after winning the Royal Rampage last month. The title match is currently scheduled for AEW All Out on September 3. The event will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.