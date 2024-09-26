Darby Allin Looks Back On How He’s Evolved in AEW, Company’s Growth

Darby Allin has been with AEW since it launched five years ago, and he recently reflected on how both he and the company have evolved in that time. Allin spoke with the New York Post before last night’s Dynamite and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On how he’s developed as a performer in AEW: “As an AEW original with no, no TV experience beforehand, kind of got put in the deep end there and just to develop kind of in the deep end. And a lot of guys I feel like that were AEW, originals when they got thrown on national TV they panicked, and I felt like they kind of dropped the ball on themselves. But me, I flourished, and I just really showed everybody that I’m capable of being in there with whether it be a Danielson, whether it be a Moxley, whether it be a (Chris) Jericho, whether it be, you know, X, Y and Z, Cody (Rhodes), (CM) Punk.”

On the company’s evolution: “There’s a lot more in-depth stories, which is obviously going to happen because we’ve been five years as opposed to one year. And I think the big part is just like character development. A lot of guys on the first year, it was like, hey, like these guys are from the indies, and we know they can have cool matches, but why should we care about them from a character standpoint? Why should we care if so and so can do a 630 or whatever. But now I felt like a lot of people have gotten more time in front of the national TV audience, to actually blossom. There’s a rhyme for the reason now as apposed to just this is a cool dream match.”