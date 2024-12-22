Darby Allin Says Mick Foley First Made Him Want To Get Into Wrestling

Darby Allin credits Mick Foley as the person who first made him want to become a wrestler. The AEW star recently appeared on Flickering Myth and was asked who inspired him as a wrestler. He noted that he started off influenced by the WWE Hall of Famer as a kid, but has since grown to appreciate the technical masters of the ring.

“As a kid watching it, I’d probably say I think like Mick Foley in the Hell in a Cell match,” Allin said (per Wrestling Inc). “Just because as a kid — it’s funny because as a kid I used to think like ‘oh my god like crazy stunts, it’s so awesome,’ but then when I actually got into wrestling, that’s when I started respecting more of the Dean Malenko’s and the technical wrestlers you know?”

He continued, “But as a kid, that’s kind of my goal with my wrestling is someone that’s a non-wrestling fan can be watching me and like ‘holy s**t that guy’s insane,’ but the fans who are actually wrestling fans can be like ‘well he knows actually how to like technically wrestle and he knows how to actually wrestle.’ So it’s kind of fun to catch attention.”

Allin lost his Continental Classic match to Claudio Castagnoli on last night’s AEW Collision in the main event.