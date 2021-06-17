Darby Allin Says Skateboarding Helped Him Learn to Bump Better

Darby Allin recently weighed in on how his love of skateboarding has led to his becoming a better wrestler. Allin was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about his skateboarding and how bumps in the ring, crazy or not, was made easier by his experience falling off skateboards.

“No, it was the opposite,” he saids when asked whether bumping made it easier for him to skateboard (per Fightful). “Learning how to skateboard made me how to bump better in the ring. I remember, the first day I was at wrestling school, I was taking bumps and whatnot. My trainer was looking at me like, ‘Yo, so how’s it feel. Does it hurt?’ I was like, ‘Nah, man. I’ve been falling on concrete my whole damn life. Then, at first, he was a little offended by it, but then I would show him the videos and then he’s like, ‘Holy shit, I can’t argue that.’”

He continued, “So just the years of falling off skateboards. where I feel like it’s got my pain tolerance way up. I talked to Tony Hawk about it. I was like, ‘Dude, how can you be like 50-something and just still raging on the skateboard?’ He’s like,’ I just didn’t stop.’ So the fact that I was trying to intertwine [his passions] that I just don’t stop. I have a wrestling ring downstairs in my house. So if I don’t do wrestling training, I’m skateboarding in life, vice versa, whatever other stunts I do. So I just never stopped and my body feels great.”