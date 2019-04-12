wrestling / News
AEW News: Darby Allin Signs With AEW, Cody Gets Match For Fyter Fest, New Episode of Road to Double or Nothing
– All Elite Wrestling has announced that Darby Allin has signed with the promotion. Allin is a former EVOLVE wrestler. PWInsider reports that he was able to get out of his WWN contract to sign with AEW.
– The news of Allin’s signing was revealed in the latest Road to Double or Nothing:
– Allin’s first AEW match was also revealed. He will face Cody at AEW/CEO Gaming’s Fyter Fest event on June 29. This is the second match added to the event, as Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros was announced yesterday.
#FyterFest #AEW x @CEOGaming
Saturday, June 29th, 2019 #DaytonaBeach@codyrhodes vs @darbyallin
Tickets on sale early May – https://t.co/Zenw0xPAgL pic.twitter.com/RTn8NR7042
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 12, 2019
