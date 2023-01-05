wrestling / News
Darby Allin Wins TNT Championship in Main Event of AEW Dynamite
Darby Allin is officially a two-time AEW TNT Champion, capturing the title on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Allin defeated Samoa Joe on Wednesday’s show to win the championship. Allin pinned Joe after two Coffin Drops to pick up the win.
Allin is now in his second reign as TNT Champion, having held the title from November of 2020 to May of 2021. Joe’s title reign ends at 47 days, having won the title at AEW Full Gear from Wardlow.
.@DarbyAllin dives directly onto the TNT Champion from the top of the ladder!
It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Xnc6jqnh9x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023
Skull meets ring post at the hands of TNT Champion @SamoaJoe
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ape3EZKefi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023
What a counter by @DarbyAllin!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/YMRzOlTtsV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023
#AndNEW!!! @DarbyAllin is now a TWO TIME TNT Champion!
What a moment to cap off an incredible first #AEWDynamite of 2023 here on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Hk0NzWNSm0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mercedes Mone On Why She Challenged KAIRI, Which STARDOM Wrestlers She Wants To Face
- Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
- Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
- Notes On What Is And Isn’t Changing For AEW Dynamite 2023