wrestling / News

Darby Allin Wins TNT Championship in Main Event of AEW Dynamite

January 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darby Allin AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Darby Allin is officially a two-time AEW TNT Champion, capturing the title on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Allin defeated Samoa Joe on Wednesday’s show to win the championship. Allin pinned Joe after two Coffin Drops to pick up the win.

Allin is now in his second reign as TNT Champion, having held the title from November of 2020 to May of 2021. Joe’s title reign ends at 47 days, having won the title at AEW Full Gear from Wardlow.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading