Darby Allin Wins TNT Championship in Main Event of AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin is officially a two-time AEW TNT Champion, capturing the title on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Allin defeated Samoa Joe on Wednesday’s show to win the championship. Allin pinned Joe after two Coffin Drops to pick up the win.

Allin is now in his second reign as TNT Champion, having held the title from November of 2020 to May of 2021. Joe’s title reign ends at 47 days, having won the title at AEW Full Gear from Wardlow.

.@DarbyAllin dives directly onto the TNT Champion from the top of the ladder! It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Xnc6jqnh9x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023

Skull meets ring post at the hands of TNT Champion @SamoaJoe Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ape3EZKefi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023