Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Evan Husney Says No Word Yet on Season 4, Thinking of Ways to Package Extra Content for Fans

VICE TV’s blockbuster wrestling docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring, recently debuted the second half of its epic-sized third season with the much talked about “Plane Ride From Hell” episode. Season 3B continues this week with “The Double Life of Chris Kanyon,” which airs September 23 on VICE TV. Ahead of the “Plane Ride From Hell” premiere, executive producer and co-creator Evan Husney spoke to 411’s Jeffrey Harris for an exclusive interview, offering an update on a possible Season 4, along with how the show might deliver some additional content from past seasons to viewers. Below are some highlights:

Evan Husney on Season 4 and more possible Confidential roundtable episodes: “I would love to be able to announce Season 4 today, but we’re still waiting for the official word on that one. But as far as the other, Confidential, I would love to do more. It was a fun experience flying down to Tampa a few weeks back and being in the Manatee Civic Center with Chris Jericho, where the UWF Beach Brawl took place, which was a mark out moment for me for sure. But just being able to talk about the shows is always great because there’s just so much more story to tell than you really have the time to tell in the 44 minutes. And for us to have the opportunity to be able to spout all the stuff that we couldn’t fit into the episodes, it’s a lot of fun for us.”

Husney on not foreseeing any future Director’s Cut episodes but thinking of ways to deliver more footage to fans: “As far as Director’s Cuts, I think it’s too hard because No. 1, there’s no time. We’re always making the actual show, so to go back and to do a Director’s Cut, there’s a real big issue with that because when we shoot re-enactments, we shoot re-enactments for just the parts that make the final show. So, to extend the shows any longer, we’d have to get back in the studio. We’d have to make more score, [and] we have to just do a lot. We talked around some other ideas because I know fans really want to see more and hear more interviews and hear a lot of the things that we have. A lot of the interviews that we do are three to four to five hours long with each person. So, maybe we’ll come up with, I don’t know, some other way to get bonus material and extra stories and extended things. Maybe not in the Director’s Cut format, but maybe we’ll find another way to do that.”

New episodes of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B are currently airing on Thursday on VICE TV. Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming episode on the late former WCW and WWE Superstar Chris Kanyon:

“In a culture that celebrates machismo and negative gay stereotypes, wrestling innovator Chris Kanyon kept his own sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.”