Date, Location Confirmed For AEW All In 2026

July 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All In 2026 Image Credit: AEW

It’s official: AEW All In is returning to the UK for 2026, and the date and location are now confirmed. AEW announced that next year’s iteration of All In will take place in Wembley Stadium, in London, as had previously indicated, with an August 30th, 2026 date set.

The announcement reads:

AEW: All In will return to Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, August 30 2026. Ticket information will be announced in the near future. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider.

This year’s All In took place in Texas after two previous years at Wembley Stadium.

