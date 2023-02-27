Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals What WWE’s Plans Were For Him

Davey Boy Smith Jr. signed to WWE back in 2021, but he never appeared on TV and recently discussed what the plans were for him at the time. Smith spoke with Fightful Select and talked about his brief stint in WWE and his experience now in MLW.

Smith told the site that if he were to re-sign with WWE, it would be only for the paycheck and wouldn’t have his heart into their content. He noted that after he signed with WWE in 2021, he was set up to have a “Stampede Stud” gimmick and was supposed to be on Smackdown. He was told by Vince McMahon that he looked good. and believed his dark matches went well; he also said they paid him well to get into shape but that doing so was costly for him.

Smith noted that he’s happy working with his cousins in the Billington Bulldogs in MLW and is enjoying working with Alex Kane as well. He praised the company’s stance toward creative freedom, though it also said that the no ropes catch wrestling match was something MLW pitched to him and not the other way around.