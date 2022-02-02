Davey Richards Denies Doing Adult Films, Addresses Explicit Content That Leaked Online

Davey Richards found himself in the odd position of having to deny he’s doing adult films after some sexually explicit material of him leaked online. Rumors began flying that Richards was doing pornographic content after some nude photos and an explicit video released, and Richards took to social media to clear the matter up.

The MLW star noted that the content was made specifically for his wife’s viewing and that it was made public without his intent, writing:

“Well lol the vid was supposed to be a private one for my wife that apparently is now not so private lol,” Richards tweeted. “Oh well, it’s a wiener- they can look if it makes their day. But no, I don’t do porn – well pro wrestling can be…… meh nm. I should have sold that to get paid. Wieners= $$$”

He added in a response to reporter David Bixenspan: