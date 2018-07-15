David Arquette Says People Were Livid Backstage After WCW Championship Win

David Arquette spoke with the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast and discussed his infamous WCW World Heavyweight Championship win in 2000. Speaking with the podcast to promote his match with RJ City at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s upcoming show, Arquette recalled the tense situation backstage after he was booked to win the championship on the April 26th, 2000 episode of WCW Thunder in a tag team match with Diamond Dallas Page against Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett.

Speaking about the reaction backstage, Arquette said (per Wrestling Inc), “There was a lot of hatred, and a lot of people got so pissed off. I remember telling one wrestler, I’m not sure who it was, wasn’t Bam Bam Bigelow, but it was someone who hadn’t ever been the champion before. And he was just so pissed. I was like I don’t know what to say, man. You know, that was my first inkling on how sort of upset people were gonna get.”

He continued, “And obviously, I get it. These people dedicate their lives, I have nothing but respect for wrestlers. To this day, I haven’t taken a dime for wrestling…I get it. I’ve just been training for a little over a month now, and I get it. I mean, it’s painful. It’s intense. It takes a ton of hard work. These people go in and out every day working on themselves and working on their craft. So I get it…I always respected the business. I just sort of had an opportunity that I think a lot of people would have made the same decision if they were in that situation. And it’s sort of a dream come true for me, so I was like, ‘Yeah. This is amazing.'”