– David Finlay was unable to compete against Hirooki Goto in their scheduled tournament bout earlier today in Nagoya, Japan. NJPW announced earlier today that Finlay was forced to withdraw from his matchup in the New Japan Cup Tournament due to an illness. Finlay is said to be undergoing evaluation at a local hospital.

Due to being unable to compete, Hirooki Goto is now advancing to the semifinals of the tournament via forfeit. NJPW’s announcement reads, “BREAKING. David Finlay will not compete tonight in Nagoya due to illness. He is currently undergoing evaluation at a local hospital. Hirooki Goto will advance to the semifinals via forfeit.”

During today’s NJPW New Japan Cup Night 9 event, Sanada defeated Jack Perry to advance to the semifinals of the tournament, so he will face Goto in the next round. Goto confronted Sanada after the main event at today’s show in Nagoya, Japan.