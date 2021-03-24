David Marquez Shares Update on Pending Return of UWN Primetime Live

– United Wrestling Network (UWN) promoter David Marquez shared a message via Twitter today with details on the pending return of UWN Primetime Live. UWN Primetime Live debuted as a weekly wrestling pay-per-view series last December. However, UWN put a pause on operation for the events last December due to the ongoing pandemic.

Marquez in his latest update stated that they’ve learned that the paywall option does not work for the show, so they are exploring other options to cover the cost of the programming. He stated the following: