David Marquez Shares Update on Pending Return of UWN Primetime Live

March 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– United Wrestling Network (UWN) promoter David Marquez shared a message via Twitter today with details on the pending return of UWN Primetime Live. UWN Primetime Live debuted as a weekly wrestling pay-per-view series last December. However, UWN put a pause on operation for the events last December due to the ongoing pandemic.

Marquez in his latest update stated that they’ve learned that the paywall option does not work for the show, so they are exploring other options to cover the cost of the programming. He stated the following:

WHEN’S PRIMETIME LIVE COMING BACK?

This is the question I hear the most, so here’s an update. What we learned is a paywall does not work. No matter how inexpensive we think it may be for the public, it’s not going to be financially successful. I’m happy as a producer that we weren’t too much in the red but we definitely want to be in the black. So my team has been negotiating with broadcasters, streaming services and brands to cover the cost of the programming so you don’t have to pay to watch it. I can say we’re close to closing a deal and it’s my goal to be back on the air by this summer.

