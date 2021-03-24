wrestling / News
David Marquez Shares Update on Pending Return of UWN Primetime Live
– United Wrestling Network (UWN) promoter David Marquez shared a message via Twitter today with details on the pending return of UWN Primetime Live. UWN Primetime Live debuted as a weekly wrestling pay-per-view series last December. However, UWN put a pause on operation for the events last December due to the ongoing pandemic.
Marquez in his latest update stated that they’ve learned that the paywall option does not work for the show, so they are exploring other options to cover the cost of the programming. He stated the following:
WHEN’S PRIMETIME LIVE COMING BACK?
This is the question I hear the most, so here’s an update. What we learned is a paywall does not work. No matter how inexpensive we think it may be for the public, it’s not going to be financially successful. I’m happy as a producer that we weren’t too much in the red but we definitely want to be in the black. So my team has been negotiating with broadcasters, streaming services and brands to cover the cost of the programming so you don’t have to pay to watch it. I can say we’re close to closing a deal and it’s my goal to be back on the air by this summer.
#primetimelive UPDATE pic.twitter.com/cAjZngR0Bg
— David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- New Photo Shows Tessa Blanchard Training At Same Gym As Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Peacock Removes Problematic Material From WWE Content
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over
- Arn Anderson On Backstage Atmosphere At Last WCW Nitro, What Shane McMahon Told Him, Ric Flair vs. Sting In Main Event