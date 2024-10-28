Dawn Marie Set To Appear At WWE NXT’s Show In 2300 Arena

Dawn Marie is returning to WWE for NXT’s 2300 Arena episode in two weeks. Ava announced at NXT Halloween Havoc that Marie will be the special guest referee for a Hardcore Match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker at the November 6th show, which takes place at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia.

This would be the ECW Original’s first appearance in WWE since 2005. Following her WWE exit, she sued the company claiming wrongful termination due to her being pregnant; that case was settled in 2007. She returned to the ring in 2008 for Women Superstars Uncensored and made a handful of appearances with other promotions in the few years after that.