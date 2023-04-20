Dax Harwood Thinks Cody Rhodes Should Have Won At WrestleMania, References Lex Luger & SummerSlam 1993

Dax Harwood said this past week on his podcast that Cody Rhodes should have won the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania. Read on for his thoughts:

On Lex Luger being damaged by not winning the WWE Title in 1993: “There’s a lot of people that have said, ‘oh, let the story play out.’ And I usually am one of those people, but I will say this. SummerSlamm 1993. Aside from Bret, the hottest new babyface in your territory was Lex Luger. This whole campaign about going on the Lex Express, slamming Yokozuna, and he won by count-out. Imagine if people would’ve said ‘well, it’s SummerSlam. Wrestlemania ten’s around the corner, let the story play out.’ Well, we did. We let the story play out, and leting that story play out, it killed Lex Luger.”

On the idea of Cody needing to ‘overcome more adversity’: “I saw other people who said that Cody had to ‘overcome more adversity.’ He tore his pec. Thousands of people in the arena saw it. I’m sure hundreds of thousands saw it on the PPV. I don’t know if you can overcome any more adversity than that. And, on top of that, if we only keep it storyline-driven, just show a one-minute package of his prior WWE career. And what he had to overcome there. For God’s sake, before he left, the man was Stardust. Show how he’s overcome, made himself into a main-event level star, and then have him come out on top. It’s okay for the good guy to win sometimes.”

On it being okay for wrestling to be ‘predictable’: “I feel he should have. That’s my opinion. I feel he should have won the WWE championship. I’m sure a lot of people were saying ‘oh, well it was too predictable.’ That’s okay, man. Even in matches, I think a lot of the wrestlers think ‘oh well if I do this at the point in the match, it’s too predictable.’ That’s okay, dude, because it’s okay for the fans to have a preconceived idea of what is coming next. If you can make them just doubt themselves for one second, if you can make them doubt what’s gonna happen for one second, even if it’s one second. Roman’s going for the cover, one, oh my god he’s gonna, two, fuck he’s gonna, kickout. You had ’em for that one second. Then you got them.”

On the right story ending with Cody winning at ‘Mania: “I think the story that was being built up, the people that were behind Cody, the promos that were cut, he should have been at the end of the night the WWE Heavyweight Champion.

