Dax Harwood of FTR Invites the Briscoes To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, FTR made a surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle last week, where they got into a brawl with the Briscoes. The AEW tag team has been taking shots at the ROH tag team champions all week, with the Briscoes simply telling them to name the date and location for a fight. In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood invited the Briscoes to this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite when a fan asked if FTR were worried about them.

Dax Harwood replied: “Hell no. We came in their house, beat the s**t out of them, and made them more relevant in 4 minutes than they’ve been in the last 4 years. They should come [to] Greensboro and give us their payday from Final Battle. I’m sure I could almost pay my light bill with that money.”

FTR will team with MJF against CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin on this week’s ‘Holiday Bash’ themed episode of Dynamite in Greensboro.