DDP Teases ‘Big Things’ Are Coming for Cody’s Nightmare Factory School
– WWE Hall of Famer DDP shared a tweet this week, where he said that there are “big things” are “coming for the wrestling world” with Cody Rhodes’ pro wrestling school in Norcross, Georgia, which is called the Nightmare Factory. You can check out that tweet he posted below.
Big Things coming Wrestling world #NightMareFactory Very Interesting #NightmareFamily @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes @realmmarshall1 @LexyNair @DDPYoga #DDPYworks DDP” The photo included in the tweet features DDP and Cody Rhodes together.
As noted, AEW wrestler and Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes said in a recent media conference call that he has a leadership role in the school. While the school is not currently affiliated with AEW, Cody noted that it could grow into that later on.
