DDT Pro Wrestling Hypes ‘Big Name’ For Event Later This Month
December 4, 2021
DDT Pro Wrestling posted to Twitter that they will announce a ‘big name’ for their event ‘Never Mind’ on December 26. The announcement will be made tomorrow morning at their show at Korakuen Hall.
The post reads: “[HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT INCOMING] That BIG NAME that everyone’s talking about recently will be at DDT 12.26 NEVER MIND 2021 in YOYOGI! The name will be announced at DDT 12.5 Korakuen Hall! Stay tuned LIVE on WRESTLE UNIVERSE!”
