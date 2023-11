DDT Ultimate Party 2023 Results: Chris Jericho Faces Konosuke Takeshita, More

DDT Ultimate Party 2023 took place on Saturday with Chris Jericho battling Konosuke Takeshita and more. You can checkout the results from the Tokyo show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* KO-D Tag Team Championship: Romance Dawn (Shota & Soma Takao) (c) def. Antonio Honda & Masahiro Takanashi

* Burning def. DAMNATION TA, Kazuma Sumi & Naruki Doi, Rukiya & Yuni and Toy Kojima & Yuki Ishida

* Moka Miyamoto, Shino Suzuki & Yuki Arai def. Daisy Monkey & Wakana Uehara

* Danshoku Dino, Super Sasadango Machine, Yoshihiko & Yoshitatsu def. Akito, Makoto Oishi, Sanshiro Takagi & Shinichiro Kawamatsu

* Kuroshio TOKYO Japan def. Takeshi Masada

* HARASHIMA, Jun Akiyama & Yukio Naya def. Voodoo Murders

* Kazusada Higuchi, Miyu Yamashita & Naomichi Marufuji def. Hideki Okatani, Saki Akai & Yukio Sakaguchi. Saki Akai retired after the match and was offered a spot on the DDT staff.

* DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship Match: Hiromu Takahashi def. Kazuki Hirata

* DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Belt def. Hiromu Takahashi

* DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship Match: Kazuki Hirata def. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Belt

* DDT Universal Championship Match: MAO def. Matt Cardona

* Chris Jericho def. Konosuke Takeshita

* KO-D Openweight Championship Match: Yuki Ueno def. Chris Brookes