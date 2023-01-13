Deaner Maintains That Mickie James ‘Is One Of The Best’

In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, The Design’s Deaner commented on Mickie James’ Last Rodeo series and praised her capacity as both a wrestler and a performer (h/t to Fightful). He discussed his experience as a producer for the Last Rodeo and his hopes that she walks away victorious from the upcoming Hard To Kill match with Jordynne Grace. You can read a highlight from Deaner and watch the complete interview below.

On his assurance that James will win her future fight against Grace: “I struggle to even make a prediction with that. If she doesn’t win, I’m not just sad because that it would mean that there’s no Mickie James left in professional wrestling, it would also be because it’s the end of this story, which is such an amazing story. It’s been so dramatic and I’ve had the privilege, I’ve got to produce a couple of these matches that Mickie James has been in. So, I kind of have another perspective at it as a producer and getting to sit down with Mickie James as a wrestler and get into her mind as a wrestler and myself as a producer and see what she’s doing. I heard Eric Young say this to me and the more I thought about it, the more I thought he’s right and that is that Mickie James is one of the best all-around professional wrestlers period. You do not need to label female vs. male or womens vs. mens, whatever you want labels, take any of those labels off. Professional wrestler period, Mickie James has it all. So for that thought alone and what I know of what she has to bring and not wanting to see her amazing talents come to an end, I’m hoping that Mickie James takes it at Hard To Kill and that’s my prediction and hope.”