Decay Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary (Pics, Video)

Before the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV event started, new Knockouts Tag Team Champions were crowned on the pre-show. Decay’s Havok and Rosemary defeated Fire ‘n’ Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan) to become the new champions after Havok hit a tombstone piledriver to get the three count.

This ends the second reign of Fire ‘n’ Flava at 63 days. They won the titles at Impact’s Under Siege event on May 15, defeating Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering. This is the first reign for Decay. You can follow along with our live PPV coverage here.