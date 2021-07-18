wrestling / News
Decay Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary (Pics, Video)
Before the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV event started, new Knockouts Tag Team Champions were crowned on the pre-show. Decay’s Havok and Rosemary defeated Fire ‘n’ Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan) to become the new champions after Havok hit a tombstone piledriver to get the three count.
This ends the second reign of Fire ‘n’ Flava at 63 days. They won the titles at Impact’s Under Siege event on May 15, defeating Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering. This is the first reign for Decay. You can follow along with our live PPV coverage here.
WELCOME BACK FANS! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/QXQYV4JuyF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 17, 2021
The hive REJOICES as @WeAreRosemary and @FearHavok arrive! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/xdEoNpGFqz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 17, 2021
Powerbomb into the corner by @FearHavok! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/jUsoJbnTzA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 17, 2021
AND NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions – @WeAreRosemary and @FearHavok! #Slammiversary
Order HERE: https://t.co/OhDjZcOl5T pic.twitter.com/nU1UQfZ6Wj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Hulk Hogan Joining nWo, Wanting To Turn Hogan Heel In WWE
- Jim Ross On Malakai Black’s Feud With Cody Rhodes In AEW, Criticism Of AEW Signing Too Many Former WWE Stars
- AEW Reportedly Sees Great First Day of Sales For New York City Dynamite
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster