wrestling / News
Defense Attorney Files Motion For Delay Of Hearing In Tammy Sytch Case
Tammy Sytch’s defense attorney is seeking another delay of a hearing in her DUI manslaughter case. PWINsider reports that SYtch’s public defender filed a motion on Wednesday with the court asking for a delay in the pretrial conference set for next Thursday, noting that several depositions are still yet to be completed. The lawyer also argued that they are waiting for law enforcement to provide a copy of the police report on the incident, and that the prosecutor in the case is aware of the request and doesn’t object.
Sytch was arrested in May of last year over the incident, which took place in March of that year. She has been charged with one count of DUI Manslaughter, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. The currently-scheduled hearing has been delayed two times previously for the same reasons as the motion for this one.
The full motion is below:
Under Fla.R.Crim.P.3.190(f), defendant, Tamara Lynn Sytch, moves for a continuance of the February 16, 2023, PreTrial Conference on the following grounds:
1. The defendant in this case is currently charged by Information with one count of DUI Manslaughter, one count of DWLS with Death and six counts of misdemeanor DUI.
2. Several rounds of depositions have been completed and additional depositions are outstanding and being scheduled in this matter.
3. The defense is also waiting on law enforcement to either complete or provide a copy of the Traffic Homicide Investigation report. The State has assisted the defense in requesting this information from law enforcement.
4. Additional time is needed to prepare this case for trial.
5. The defendant previously waived her right to speedy trial.
6. The defendant would request a double roll continuance.
7. Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger has been contacted and does not object to the granting of this motion.
8. This motion is made in good faith and not for purposes of delay.
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Confirms That Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Recently
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In 1988, His Thoughts On Dusty Rhodes At the Time
- Jim Ross On When He Found Out Radicals Wanted To Join WWE, Signing the Group
- Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds