Defense Attorney Files Motion For Delay Of Hearing In Tammy Sytch Case

Tammy Sytch’s defense attorney is seeking another delay of a hearing in her DUI manslaughter case. PWINsider reports that SYtch’s public defender filed a motion on Wednesday with the court asking for a delay in the pretrial conference set for next Thursday, noting that several depositions are still yet to be completed. The lawyer also argued that they are waiting for law enforcement to provide a copy of the police report on the incident, and that the prosecutor in the case is aware of the request and doesn’t object.

Sytch was arrested in May of last year over the incident, which took place in March of that year. She has been charged with one count of DUI Manslaughter, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. The currently-scheduled hearing has been delayed two times previously for the same reasons as the motion for this one.

The full motion is below: