DEFY City Of Thorns Results 10.8.22: Interim DEFY World Title Match, More

DEFY Wrestling held its latest show City Of Thorns on Saturday night with the interim DEFY World Title on the line and more. DEFY sent along the following results from the Portland, Oregon show:

* Oregon Pro Wrestling School Showcase: King Naja scored a pin

* DEFY World Tag Team Championship Match: State of Emergency defeated C4 and The Bollywood Boyz to win the titles.

* KC Navarro defeated Ethan HD

* Amira defeated Taryn

* SCHAFF defeated Adriel Noctis proclaiming himself BMF Pacific Northwest Champion.

* ORTIZ defeated Adam Ryder

* Interim DEFY World Championship Match: SWERVE Strickland defeated Christopher Daniels to win the title.