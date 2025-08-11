DEFY Founder Set To Rejoin Promotion

DEFY Wrestling has announced that founder Jim Perry is set to rejoin the promotion. He will work with co-founder Matt Farmer for the promotion’s future.

Perry said: “DEFY has always been about more than just wrestling. It’s about energy, it’s about emotion, it’s about community, and creating the next generation of the sport. Farmer and I built this together. Reuniting with him to take DEFY even further is not just exciting, it feels inevitable.”

Farmer added: “Jim brings an energy that helped define DEFY from the beginning. We’re fired up to push the envelope again and take things to new heights creatively and collaboratively.“