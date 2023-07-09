Delmi Exo Explains How She “Didn’t Actually Win” Her MLW Title Until The Fight Aired On TV

In a recent interview with In The Weeds, MLW’s Delmi Exo shared some details about her title victory experience (via Fightful). Exo explained that her Women’s World Featherweight win didn’t fully register until after the fight aired on TV. You can find a highlight from Exo and watch the full interview below.

On how the victory didn’t fully land until she saw the aired video: “Because it wasn’t a live experience, we’re kind of in an age where everything is live streamed, and you get that instant gratification, not only from the crowd, but you get it from the people watching at home. When I did win the title, not having that sort of instant hype behind it and being able to run with it right away, kind of felt like I didn’t actually win it yet. Having it air and having all that support come out from it airing and people seeing it and seeing how it played out, it was a rewarding feeling. It happened, it’s real, it felt so much more connected to the actual championship than the match itself. Even when I won the belt, there is always a chance that they could scrap the episode or lose the footage, ‘Ah, sorry we have to take the belt back.’ It’s show business [laughs]. Having it air finally, it felt like I’m here in this company, this is where I belong.”