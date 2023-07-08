Delmi Exo Gives Update On Ashley Vox’s Injury Status

Delmi Exo recently provided an update on her sister and Sea Stars teammate’s shoulder injury. Fox hasn’t been in action since June of 2022 and Exo confirmed in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds that the situation is due to a shoulder injury.

“Right now, Ashley is currently out with an injury,” Exop said. “It’s kind of a stubborn injury. It’s her shoulder. Shoulders are one of those body parts that are frustrating and tricky. Originally, it was supposed to heal on its own. Come to find out, it wasn’t healing correctly, so she had to go in for surgery. Now she’s back in PT and trying to get it to heal back to 100%. Not sure on an ETA on when her in-ring return would be, but possibly next year.”

She also talked about whether they’ll team up when Vox returns, noting, “We’re like the Hardys. We’ll be able to tag or do singles. That’s my girl.”

Exo is the current MLW WOmen’s Featherweight Champion and defends the title against Ava Everett at MLW Never Say Never on Saturday.