Dennis Coralluzzo’s NWA Library To Be Available On Ultimate Classic Wrestling Service

Dennis Coralluzzo’s footage of NWA tapes have been located and will be made available on the Ultimate Classic Wrestling service. The streaming service announced on Monday that they’ve located Coralluzzo’s video library, which covers an “under-documented” era of the NWA, and that they will be appearing on UCW in the weeks to come.

The announcement reads:

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we are super excited to announce, that in partnership with his son Marc, we have located Dennis Coralluzzo’s tapes, and will be presenting them on Ultimate Classic Wrestling!

This absolute treasure trove of footage features the severely under-documented era of the NWA and the title reigns of Chris Candido, Dan The Beast Severn, Naoya Ogawa, and Gary Steele, legendary shows like the 1994 World Title Tournament, The Grand Slams, 4 Annual Eddie Gilbert Memorial Brawls, and the Truckstop Bloodbath, stars of the past, present, and future, and so much more.

When I was a teenager, Dennis’s shows were the absolute pinnacle of indy wrestling. And it can be said without a hint of exaggeration that but for Dennis Corraluzzo, the NWA would have ceased to exist when Crockett sold to Turner.

Aside from the shows that had been previously released (some 25 years ago…) we are also hard at working creating new releases of classic events with an all-star cast of Commentators like Brian Webster, Joe Dombrowski, Chris Gullo, and Ray Odyssey.

You should start seeing them on UCW in the coming weeks.

Check out Ultimate Classic Wrestling, available now on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV/iOS, Android, and online at classicwrestling.net”