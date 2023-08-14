Details on CM Punk’s Post-Collision Promo On Hangman Page, Comments Weren’t Planned

CM Punk’s shots at Hangman Page after this weekend’s AEW Collision were not part of any planned work, according to reports. As reported, Punk spoke to the crowd after the taping and during his off-camera promo he noted how the area was “Hangman country” and that he found out why they call him Hangman when he went to a supermarket and saw that “the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them.”

Both Fightful Select and PWInsider have reported that according to sources in the company, the comments were not designed to build anything and weren’t a work, being made off TV. PWInsider notes that the promo was not planned to be filmed for using later and was just an “off the cuff” segment in order to thank the audience and hype them for the ROH TV taping.

PWInsider adds that the comments were made in response to some fans who were heckling him after the show and as the video from last night showed, Punk said he was “rocked” in the main event match and didn’t know where he was going for it. As of now, there are plans for a Punk vs. Hangman Page storyline.