wrestling / News
WWE News: More Details on Dolph Ziggler’s New WWE Contract, The Miz Knocks WWE Elimination Chamber Opponents
February 21, 2018 | Posted by
– According to Sports Illustrated, for his new contract, Dolph Ziggler will be receiving a downside guarantee of $1.5 million per year, which is a raise from his previous contract where he was making $1 million per year. WWE reportedly “overpaid” to keep Ziggler from leaving for the indies or possibly NJPW.
– The Miz posted the following today, making fun of his Elimination Chamber opponents…
Demons, Monsters, Supermen, Kingslayers, and whatever Elias is…
The only real thing about the #WWEChamber is me…everyone else is just acting…horribly.
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 21, 2018