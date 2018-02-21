 

WWE News: More Details on Dolph Ziggler’s New WWE Contract, The Miz Knocks WWE Elimination Chamber Opponents

February 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– According to Sports Illustrated, for his new contract, Dolph Ziggler will be receiving a downside guarantee of $1.5 million per year, which is a raise from his previous contract where he was making $1 million per year. WWE reportedly “overpaid” to keep Ziggler from leaving for the indies or possibly NJPW.

– The Miz posted the following today, making fun of his Elimination Chamber opponents…

