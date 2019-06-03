Details On Backstage Reaction Within WWE To Jon Moxley’s Interview On Talk Is Jericho

The big story last week was Jon Moxley’s interview on Talk is Jericho, in which he described his frustrations with Vince McMahon and WWE creative when he worked there as Dean Ambrose. Fightful reports that several wrestlers and employees of WWE have agreed with a lot of what Moxley had to say on the podcast and some are worried that they’ll end up in the same position creatively. One wrestler said that what he said “broke their heart”, as it described how they felt, which is they get nauseous when they get to WWE TV each week. The same talent added they are glad the story is public.

The unnamed wrestler also said that they believe Moxley’s comments have more weight than CM Punk’s did when he left in 2014. The wrestler previously thought they could make their run work but now has doubts about their future. Another wrestler contacted Fightful to add that if their situation doesn’t improve, they will leave when they’re contract is up. They also said they’ve “mentally checked out” at this time. None of the wrestlers have blamed the writers because they have a “frustrating job and a tough time answering to Vince McMahon.” The wrestler echoed Moxley’s sentiments that McMahon has an infrastructure around him which makes it hard to talk to him, as writers and producers are worried about getting fired so they don’t give as much constructive criticism as they should.

When a writer was asked about Moxley’s interview, all they said was that he wasn’t lying.