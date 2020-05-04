Details On How Jimmy Uso’s Injury Changed Tag Title Scene On Smackdown

We reported over the weekend that Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury at Wrestlemania that will keep him out of action for six to nine months. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that Uso’s injury caused changes to the ongoing tag team title storyline on Smackdown. It’s believed that the Usos would have been involved, but since Jimmy was injured they were replaced. It’s believed that the knee injury also led to the Forgotten Sons getting called up.

The match at Money in the Bank will now be The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz and John Morrison.