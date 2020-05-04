wrestling / News
Details On How Jimmy Uso’s Injury Changed Tag Title Scene On Smackdown
May 4, 2020 | Posted by
We reported over the weekend that Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury at Wrestlemania that will keep him out of action for six to nine months. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that Uso’s injury caused changes to the ongoing tag team title storyline on Smackdown. It’s believed that the Usos would have been involved, but since Jimmy was injured they were replaced. It’s believed that the knee injury also led to the Forgotten Sons getting called up.
The match at Money in the Bank will now be The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz and John Morrison.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Taking a Balanced Approach to Vince McMahon in His Book, Why He Disliked the Dr. Heiney Segment
- Britt Baker Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Adam Cole, Which TV Show Helped Them Survive Their Long Distance Relationship
- Bruce Prichard Discusses WWE Wrestlers Including Batista Getting Into Shoot Fight Against Kickboxers At Hotel During Overseas Tour
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Chris Jericho Was Pulled From WrestleMania 2000 Main Event, Calls The Situation ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Stupid’