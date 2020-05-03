wrestling / News
Jimmy Uso Will Be Out 6-9 Months With A Knee Injury
May 2, 2020 | Posted by
F4WOnline reports that Jimmy Uso has suffered a knee injury and will be out of action for six to nine months. The news was initially reported by Ringside News, but later confirmed by Dave Meltzer. It’s believed Uso suffered the injury during the triple threat ladder match at Wrestlemania. It’s unknown how bad the injury is, but he will need surgery.
The Usos had just returned to WWE in early January after missing half a year due to Jimmy’s DUI arrest last July.
