Details On Impact Wrestling Ratings For Past Seven Months

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has acquired the ratings and viewership numbers for Impact Wrestling in the past seven months on AXS TV, which are down from January but seem to be ticking upward.

January: 169,000 viewers, 0.04 (49,000 viewers) in 18-49

February: 181,000 viewers, 0.04 (54,000 viewers) in 18-49

March: 161,000 viewers, 0.03 (36,000 viewers) in 18-49

April: 144,000 viewers, 0.02 (27,000 viewers) in 18-49

May: 153,000 viewers, 0.03 (34,000 viewers) in 18-49

June: 141,000 viewers, 0.02 (32,000 viewers) in 18-49

July: 153,000 viewers, 0.03 (44,000 viewers) in 18-49.

Impact has a much older audience than any of the other wrestling shows, and is the most watched show on AXS TV. Impact had 28.8% 18-49 viewers in July, compared to 38.2% for RAW, 51% for AEW, 32.7% for NXT and 34% for Smackdown. NXT and Smackdown has a median age of 55-57, so it seems Impact is even older than that.