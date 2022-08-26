Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.

However, one name that hasn’t been reported is Indi Hartwell, who is also being talked about for a move. Hartwell was reunited with Dexter Lumis on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, after Lumis had been showing up unannounced on RAW.

There is currently no time frame for any of these wrestlers to appear on RAW or Smackdown.