Details On The Debut of Satnam Singh On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

As reported last night, Satnam Singh made his AEW debut on Dynamite, attacking Samoa Joe following the main event. Singh has been with the company since last September, training at the Nightmare Factory.

Fightful Select (and Grapsody’s Will Washington) report that Singh’s debut was part of a plan to build up AEW in the Indian market as well as create a big angle for Eurosport. Discovery owns Eurosport, and Discovery recently merged with WarnerMedia, the parent company of TBS and TNT. AEW also has a TV deal with Eurosport India. So the idea was to debut Singh in a big way to “create a diverse platform”.

AEW is expecting to get a lot of social media traffic due to the angle. To push it going forward, Singh and Sonjay Dutt will be cutting several promos for the Indian market to help solidify the relationship between AEW, Eurosport and Discovery.