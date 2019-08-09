Details On The Exclusivity Of NXT UK Talent to WWE, And UK Talent Not Allowed To Work Streaming Matches For Other Promotions

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been discussions about WWE’s ruling that NXT UK talent can no longer appear on streaming matches for other promotions. It’s described as a situation where “the word goes out, but then its kind of forgotten” with promotions like ICW, Progress and wXw, which WWE has financial ties to. It’s believed those promotions will end up on the WWE Network anyway once it switches to its tiered format. That means they’ll end up being able to use the UK talent if they choose on shows.

The discussions on the UK scene have related to the decline of wrestling in the UK, due to WWE signing most of the top talent. The few that haven’t been signed to WWE are signed to promotions like NJPW or ROH. It’s believed that the independent scene in the country is all but dead in the country with a lower depth of talent than a few years ago. However, this was something promoters knew was coming for years.

Talent is now able to make more money and work fewer dates to get it, and they now have guaranteed money on top of that. If they are injured, they still get paid. So there are benefits to signing with WWE. However interest in WWE is also dropping in the market, as Sky is no longer their provider and they were unable to find a TV deal for NXT UK.

The current policy in the company is that talent under contract to WWE can only work untelevised or unstreamed dark matches for other promotions. All companies with WWE talent on their shows have to have a paramedic on site for talent only and have to have a certification to give life-saving drugs. Talent can’t work with anyone that’s under contract with World of Sport, NJPW, AEW, ROH or AEW. Impact Wrestling is not included on that list. Talent also cannot work a show seven days before an NXT UK taping unless given permission by WWE.