Details On Who Has Been Writing Bloodline Segments in WWE

PWInsider has details on who has been writing the Bloodline segments in WWE, which have been positively received by fans. According to the report, Triple H oversees everything. Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns also have “strong, perhaps the strongest” voices in what happens with the direction, language and scripting. Michael Hayes also produces the segments. If a good idea is brought up by the RAW team, it is likely considered or added into the creative process.