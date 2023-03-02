wrestling / News
Details On Who Has Been Writing Bloodline Segments in WWE
March 2, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider has details on who has been writing the Bloodline segments in WWE, which have been positively received by fans. According to the report, Triple H oversees everything. Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns also have “strong, perhaps the strongest” voices in what happens with the direction, language and scripting. Michael Hayes also produces the segments. If a good idea is brought up by the RAW team, it is likely considered or added into the creative process.
