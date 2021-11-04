Details On ROH Bringing In EFFY and AJ Grey For TV Tapings

A new report has some details on ROH bringing EFFY and AJ Gray in for this week’s TV tapings. Fightful Select reports that the company contacted the two GCW stars for the tapings before the announcement that they would be going on hiatus.

According to the site, sources in the company have indicated that neither were put under a contract, and many people in the company were completely unaware of the impending hiatus at the time the two were brought in.

As reported last week, the company announced they will be going on hiatus after Final Battle in December until April.